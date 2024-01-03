Media: Explosions reported in Kharkiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least seven explosions were heard in Kharkiv as the air raid alert was announced for the region, Suspilne Kharkiv reported at 6:48 p.m. local time on Jan. 3.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov warned residents to take cover.

Russian forces struck Kharkiv several times with Iskander missiles on Jan. 2, killing a woman and wounding 52 civilians, including six children. Later in the evening, Russia again attacked the city, damaging an educational facility.