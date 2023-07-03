Governor: Married couple injured in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops struck the village of Kindiika on the eastern outskirts of Kherson on July 3, wounding a married couple, reported Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The 59-year-old man and 55-year-old woman were near the local church when one of the Russian projectiles hit the area, Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Both victims were hospitalized and are receiving medical assistance, he added.

Earlier the same day, Russian forces shelled a village near Stanislav, Kherson Oblast, injuring three civilians.

According to Prokudin, Russia attacked Ukraine’s southern region 85 times on July 2, targeting residential areas, an agricultural building, and a pharmacy.

Six people, including a child, were reportedly injured in those attacks.