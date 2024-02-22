Skip to content
Governor: Infrastructure facility in Odesa hit in drone attack

by Olena Goncharova February 23, 2024 12:58 AM 1 min read
A Russian attack drone downed over Odesa Oblast on the evening of Dec. 22, 2023. Illustrative purposes only. (Southern Defense Forces / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a drone attack against Odesa overnight on Feb. 23, hitting a infrastructure facility, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said via his official Telegram channel.

A fire broke out following the attack. The governor said there are casualties but didn't provide any details. First responders have been called to the scene.

Ukraine's Air Force warned about the treat of drone attacks for Odesa, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Overnight on Feb. 22, Ukraine’s air defense downed eight Shahed drones.

Ukrainian authorities have continuously expected Russian attacks over the course of the winter, with Moscow focusing on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and other civilian sites.

Author: Olena Goncharova
