Governor: Almost 10,000 'dragon's teeth' anti-tank structures built in Kyiv Oblast

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 30, 2024 2:58 PM 2 min read
A view of the construction of fortifications. (Kyiv Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Nearly 10,000 concrete pyramids, known as "dragon's teeth," have been installed in Kyiv Oblast as part of an effort to fortify the region, Governor Ruslan Kravchenko said on March 30.

In the fall of 2023, the authorities received criticism for the progress on fortifying defensive lines. A working group was established in November to coordinate fortification efforts.

In early March, Zelensky announced that Ukraine was building 2,000 kilometers of fortifications.

The construction in Kyiv Oblast includes an extensive system of trenches, dugouts, anti-tank ditches and other non-explosive barriers, according to Kravchenko.

"Almost 10,000 concrete pyramids have already been installed, and an anti-tank ditch has been arranged," he said.

The construction is "under strict control" and local authorities are constantly communicating with the military to build "the most effective structures with the most reliable protection," Kravchenko said.

"There is only one requirement: quality, meeting deadlines and efficient use of funds," the governor added.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that Ukrainian troops are building fortifications in expectation of a Russian offensive in the spring, though there are worries that the progress is not fast enough.

Zelensky said in late March that the situation on the battlefield has been stabilized compared to earlier months, but he did not rule out that a major Russian offensive may come at the end of May or in June.

Zelensky visits Sumy Oblast, inspects fortifications
President Volodymyr Zelensky was briefed on the project for the construction of a platoon stronghold near Sumy, which includes reinforced concrete structures, firing positions for tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, and corrugated steel shelters.
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
