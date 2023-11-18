Skip to content
Governor: 12 children remain in embattled Kupiansk community in Kharkiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 18, 2023 11:07 AM 1 min read
A woman bids farewell to her granddaughter, who was being evacuated from Kupiansk with her family on March 6, 2023. (John Moore/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A dozen children remain in the embattled Kupiansk community of Kharkiv Oblast, while 283 were evacuated, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Nov. 18.

The mandatory evacuation order of front-line settlements is ongoing, the governor said in a Telegram post.

Over the past day, Russian forces attacked at least 14 settlements in the region, damaging houses.

No casualties were reported.

Syniehubov hasn’t specified where exacrly the children remain.

Local authorities began evacuating children from the Kupiansk district in August as Russian forces intensified their attacks in the area.

Russia has been concentrating a large force in the Lyman-Kupiansk axis since the summer and recently launched major attacks along the entire eastern front.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
