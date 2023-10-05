Government appoints 3 new deputy defense ministers

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's government appointed Ivan Havryliuk, Stanislav Haider, and Dmytro Klimenkov as new deputy defense ministers as part of recent personnel changes in the Defense Ministry, the government announced on Oct. 5.

Defense Minister Rustev Umerov specified that Havryliuk would be responsible for the ministry's military-technical policy, Klimenkov for procurement, and Haider for institutional development.

Umerov listed key priorities for the new appointees, such as restructuring Ukraine's defense industry according to NATO standards, standardization and digitalization of procurement processes, and ensuring transparency and accountability within the ministry.

The leadership of the Defense Ministry has been undergoing extensive personnel changes recently, starting with the resignation of Oleksii Reznikov as the department's head.

Reznikov was forced to step down following two major procurement corruption scandals and was replaced by Umerov early in September.

Just a few weeks later, the government also dismissed six deputy defense ministers and the state secretary for defense.

Three new deputy defenses – Yurii Dzhyhyr, Natalia Kalmykova, and Ekaterina Chernohorenko – were appointed in their stead on Sept. 27.