Government dismisses six deputy defense ministers

The Cabinet Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed six deputy defense ministers and the state secretary for defense, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Sept. 18.

Hanna Maliar, Volodymyr Havrylov, Rostyslav Zamlynskyi, Denys Sharapov, Andrii Shevchenko, and Vitalii Deineha, have been dismissed from their posts as deputy defense ministers.

Kostiantyn Vashchenko has also been dismissed as State Secretary for the Defense Ministry.

On Sept. 6, Rustem Umerov became Ukraine's new defense minster, following the dismissal of Oleksii Reznikov on Sept. 3

Reznikov's tenure at the Defense Ministry has been marred by several scandals related to the procurement of equipment and supplies for Ukrainian soldiers.