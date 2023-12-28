Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

German party leader says Europe can't compensate for potential loss of US aid to Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 28, 2023 9:11 AM 2 min read
Omid Nouripour, Federal Chairman of Alliance 90/The Greens, Germany's Greeen Party, takes part in the federal party conference in Karlsruhe, Germany, on Nov. 26, 2023. (Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

In a comment for the German Press Agency, Omid Nouripour, a co-leader of Germany's Green Party, has emphasized the central role the U.S. is playing in Western support for Ukraine, adding that Germany and the European Union, in general, won't be able to compensate for a potential loss of the U.S. aid to Ukraine.

Nouripour's statement comes amid divisions in the U.S. Congress over approving the White House's request for $61 billion in additional budget support for Ukraine.

The U.S. announced on Dec. 27 a $250 million military assistance package for Ukraine, exhausting the last remaining funds the U.S. will provide until Congress passes the White House's funding package.

"It is hardly possible to simply compensate for what the Americans have achieved so far, neither in terms of materials nor in terms of money," Nouripour said, as cited by German TV channel n-tv.

"But of course, in this case, we Europeans will have to step up our support for Ukraine."

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine
The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told die Welt am Sonntag in a Dec. 16 interview that Europe needed to step up its defense production to protect itself and Ukraine as the U.S. will likely decrease its involvement on the continent in the near future.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz issued an echoing statement earlier, saying that Germany should be prepared to increase its support for Ukraine "when others are faltering," apparently referring to the uncertainty over the U.S.'s further aid to Ukraine.

Support over the White House's aid package has turned into a political battle in the U.S. as some Republican lawmakers refuse to back additional funding for Ukraine, tying opposition to the bill with demands to strengthen migration border policy at the U.S. border with Mexico.

Senate leaders attempted to come to an agreement on the aid funding ahead of their year-end holiday recess - even delaying their scheduled break - but have yet to come to terms on a deal. The Senate is expected to hold a vote on additional aid funding in early 2024.

It is unclear if any deal reached by the Senate will be supported by the Republican-controlled House, where some lawmakers oppose additional funding to Ukraine.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:20 AM

ISW: Drone footage shows execution of Ukraine POWs.

Ukrainian drone footage revealed another Russian execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) near Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War reported in their daily assessment on Dec. 27.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.