Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

German defense minister: Europe needs to guarantee security without relying on US

by Dominic Culverwell December 16, 2023 6:41 PM 2 min read
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during an unannounced visit to Kyiv, Ukraine on Nov. 21, 2023. (Vitalii Nosach /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Europe needs to step up its defense production to protect itself and Ukraine as the U.S. will likely decrease its involvement on the continent in the near future, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told die Welt am Sonntag in a Dec. 16 interview.

Ukraine is facing an increasingly difficult situation on the battlefield with a lack of ammunition, while disputes in Washington are preventing the delivery of further support.

Pistorius noted that Europe may have to replace U.S. aid to Ukraine if Washington fails to approve new funding.

At the same time, Russia is increasing its weapon production, which Europeans need to compete with without relying on the U.S., the minister added.

"We Europeans should be more involved in guaranteeing security on our continent. We have about 5-8 years to make up for what we have lost, from the point of view of the armed forces, industry, and society," Pistorius said.

He believes that Washington will begin to shift its focus to the Indo-Pacific region by the end of the decade. As such, Europe needs to be ready and take Russia’s threats to the Baltic countries, Georgia and Moldova “very seriously”.

"This is not just saber rattling. We may face dangers at the end of this decade. But by then we will be ready for them,” he said.

Washington’s infighting has caused concern for Brussels and Kyiv. A $61-billion funding request for Ukraine has been stalled amid political disputes in Congress and opposition from parts of the Republican Party that insist any further aid for Ukraine or Israel must include significant changes to the U.S. border and immigration policy.

Congress failed to come to a deal before the start of a three-week winter break on Dec. 15. With just $1 billion remaining, funding for Ukraine is expected to run out within one month.

Pistorius: Arms industry increasing capacity, Germany delivers ‘what it can’
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius rejected the notion that Ukraine receives “too little to win and too much to lose” in terms of military aid from its partners during an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF on Dec. 5.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Dominic Culverwell
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:07 PM

1 killed, 2 injured in Russian shelling of Kupiansk.

Russian forces struck the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of Jan. 18, hitting a multi-story building, killing one person, and injuring the other two, oblast governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:59 AM

Russian forces shell Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1.

A woman was killed by Russian shelling in the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Jan. 17. Damage to an educational institution had also been reported.
10:19 PM

Protests break out in Russia's Bashkortostan republic.

The protests broke out as supporters came to the town of Baymak to demonstrate against the authorities' sentencing of local rights activist Fail Alsynov to four years in prison on charges of "inciting ethnic hatred."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.