Germany to deliver 20 additional armored vehicles

The German government commissioned the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to deliver 20 additional Marder armored vehicles to Ukraine, the company announced on April 9.

The new delivery was previously announced in March and is valued in the "mid-double-digit million Euro range," according to a statement. Rheinmetall said that the new lot would be delivered sometime in 2024.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the company has already provided Ukraine with more than 100 Marder armored vehicles.

Earlier this year, Germany and Poland agreed to form an "armored vehicles coalition" to support Ukraine's defense capabilities. The initiative will officially begin operations on March 26.

"More partners have already signed up. This is one of the most important coalitions," Kosiniak-Kamysz said at a press conference with his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, specifically naming the U.K., Italy, and Sweden.

Germany's latest aid package to Ukraine included five Warthog repair and recovery armored vehicles, nine Warthog command armored vehicles, one Dachs armored engineer vehicle, ammunition for Leopard tanks, 18,000 155 mm artillery shells from industry and military stocks, 24,000 rounds of 40 mm ammunition, and 2,056 anti-tank weapons RGW 90 Matador.

Germany has become one of Ukraine's leading military donors, second only to the U.S. According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, Germany has supplied Ukraine with 17.7 billion euros (around $19 billion) in military assistance as of January.