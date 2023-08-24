Germany delivers Patriot missiles to Ukraine in new weapons package

This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany has delivered missiles for the Patriot air defense system as part of a new package of military aid to Ukraine, the German Federal Government wrote on Aug. 24.

Germany also sent eight new drone detection systems, as well as 40 RQ-35 HEIDRUN reconnaissance drones.

Part of the package, which includes 31 million rounds of small arms ammunition and 90 drone detection systems, is currently in the planning phase.

For security reasons, the details of the delivery are only revealed by Berlin after the weaponry is handed over to Ukraine.

The German government last announced the delivery of military aid package to Ukraine on Aug. 17, including two IRIS-T air defense systems and around 4,500 rounds of 155 mm ammunition.

The funding for the German government security capacity building program for Ukraine amounts to €5.4 billion ($5.85 billion) for 2023, up from €2 billion ($2.17 billion) in 2022.

The funds are primarily earmarked for military assistance to Ukraine, but some will be used to replenish the supply of weaponry and equipment Germany has sent from its own stocks.

Berlin has committed to provide Ukraine with 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in annual military aid until 2027, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Aug. 14, Forbes Ukraine reported.