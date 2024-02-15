Skip to content
Germany pledges over $100 million to Ukraine in short-term support

by Martin Fornusek February 15, 2024 7:40 PM 1 min read
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during an unannounced visit to Kyiv, Ukraine on Nov. 21, 2023. (Vitalii Nosach /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Germany's military inspector general visited Ukraine last week and pledged to Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi equipment worth 100 million euros ($107 million) in short-term support, the German Defense Ministry said on Feb. 15.

The assistance pledged by Bundesweher Inspector General Carsten Breuer includes mine-protected vehicles, explosives for drones, 77 MULTI 1A1 trucks, medical supplies, and spare parts for various weapons systems.

Initially criticized for its sluggish delivery of military aid to Ukraine following the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Germany has become the second-largest provider of military equipment after the U.S.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said the contact established with Syrskyi was very important: "Overall, we are very close to what is happening in Ukraine and what Ukraine needs."

As U.S. assistance remains stalled by domestic political disputes, Germany began ramping up its support for Ukraine. The country's 2024 budget included $8 billion devoted to Kyiv, which is twice more than during the previous year.

When visiting Ukraine in November 2023, Pistorius unveiled an assistance package of 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion), including IRIS-T air defenses, artillery shells, and anti-tank mines.

Author: Martin Fornusek
8:31 PM

The Hill: US lawmakers mull 2 'plan Bs' for passing Ukraine aid.

The Senate passed the $95 billion funding request, including assistance for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, earlier this week. Johnson said, however, he will not put the bill to the vote, arguing that the country should first address the growing number of migrants at the southern border.
6:05 PM

Stoltenberg: US to remain staunch NATO ally.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's statement during a Brussels press conference comes days after Donald Trump, the Republican Party's hopeful for the next U.S. president, raised concerns by anti-NATO comments.
