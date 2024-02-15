Germany pledges over $100 million to Ukraine in short-term support

This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany's military inspector general visited Ukraine last week and pledged to Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi equipment worth 100 million euros ($107 million) in short-term support, the German Defense Ministry said on Feb. 15.

The assistance pledged by Bundesweher Inspector General Carsten Breuer includes mine-protected vehicles, explosives for drones, 77 MULTI 1A1 trucks, medical supplies, and spare parts for various weapons systems.

Initially criticized for its sluggish delivery of military aid to Ukraine following the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Germany has become the second-largest provider of military equipment after the U.S.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said the contact established with Syrskyi was very important: "Overall, we are very close to what is happening in Ukraine and what Ukraine needs."

As U.S. assistance remains stalled by domestic political disputes, Germany began ramping up its support for Ukraine. The country's 2024 budget included $8 billion devoted to Kyiv, which is twice more than during the previous year.

When visiting Ukraine in November 2023, Pistorius unveiled an assistance package of 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion), including IRIS-T air defenses, artillery shells, and anti-tank mines.