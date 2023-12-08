Skip to content
Germany hands over shells, drones, other equipment in latest delivery to Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 8, 2023 3:18 PM 2 min read
A German army truck, the Mercedes-Benz Zetros, in operation in Burg, Germany on June 25, 2016. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany handed over its latest delivery of military aid to Ukraine on Dec. 8, which included vehicles, drones, artillery shells, and other equipment.

The delivered items included 11 reconnaissance drones, six border protection vehicles, eight off-road Zetros trucks, 100,000 first aid kits and other medical materials, 33 GMG automatic grenade launchers, and additional 155mm artillery shells.

The previous delivery included vehicles, drone-detection systems, ammunition, and other equipment.

A study by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel) released on Dec. 7 found that newly announced international aid for Ukraine between August and October had dropped to its lowest levels since January 2022, before the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The U.S. remains Ukraine's largest military contributor, with a total volume of over $47 billion, the IfW Kiel wrote. However, Germany is reportedly catching up fast, having committed around $18 billion in military aid for Ukraine.

The U.S. Senate voted against a funding bill on Dec. 6 that contained $61 billion in aid for Ukraine.  

Earlier the same day, the U.S. announced a $175 million defense aid package for Ukraine from previously directed drawdowns, in what Secretary of State Antony Blinken said would be one of the last military aid packages to Ukraine if Congress fails to pass additional funding.

11:15 PM

Defense minister, commanders visit eastern front.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and Chief of the General Staff Serhii Shaptala visited Ukrainian army positions near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, the Defense Ministry reported on Jan. 9.
9:04 PM

Putin grants citizenship to Bosnian Serb accused of war crimes.

Ratko Samac, a former Bosnian Serb soldier, is accused of participating in atrocities during the mass expulsion of civilians from the western Bosnian town of Kljuc during the war in the 1990s, in which at least 150 Bosniak civilians were killed. Samac has also been suspected by Bosnia's justice ministry of murdering three Bosniak civilians in 1993.
3:06 PM

Media: Zelensky expected to visit Switzerland next week.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to travel mainly to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF), scheduled for Jan. 15-19, but also to visit Bern to meet some or all members of the Swiss government, Tages-Anzeiger said.
