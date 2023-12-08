Germany hands over shells, drones, other equipment in latest delivery to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany handed over its latest delivery of military aid to Ukraine on Dec. 8, which included vehicles, drones, artillery shells, and other equipment.

The delivered items included 11 reconnaissance drones, six border protection vehicles, eight off-road Zetros trucks, 100,000 first aid kits and other medical materials, 33 GMG automatic grenade launchers, and additional 155mm artillery shells.

The previous delivery included vehicles, drone-detection systems, ammunition, and other equipment.

A study by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel) released on Dec. 7 found that newly announced international aid for Ukraine between August and October had dropped to its lowest levels since January 2022, before the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The U.S. remains Ukraine's largest military contributor, with a total volume of over $47 billion, the IfW Kiel wrote. However, Germany is reportedly catching up fast, having committed around $18 billion in military aid for Ukraine.

The U.S. Senate voted against a funding bill on Dec. 6 that contained $61 billion in aid for Ukraine.

Earlier the same day, the U.S. announced a $175 million defense aid package for Ukraine from previously directed drawdowns, in what Secretary of State Antony Blinken said would be one of the last military aid packages to Ukraine if Congress fails to pass additional funding.