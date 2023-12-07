Skip to content
Study: Aid for Ukraine drops to lowest level since January 2022

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 7, 2023 5:17 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers are seen in a tank as Russia and Ukraine war continues in the direction of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on Dec. 1, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Between August and October, the amount of newly committed aid to Ukraine decreased by 87% compared to the same period last year, according to a new study by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel).

The value of aid packages announced throughout these months totaled 2.11 billion euros (around $2.2 billion), the lowest level since January 2022, the study results showed.

The report was published on Dec. 7 amid increasing uncertainty over the U.S.'s further assistance to Ukraine and delays in the European Union's approval of a $50 billion package for Kyiv, opposed by Hungary and Slovakia.

Of the 42 donors tracked by the IfW Kiel, only 20 have pledged new aid packages to Ukraine over the last three months, which the institute called the smallest share of active donors since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine
The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller

The U.S. remains Ukraine's largest military contributor, with a total volume reaching over $47 billion, the IfW Kiel wrote. However, Germany is reportedly catching up fast, having committed around $18 billion in military aid for Ukraine.

When focusing on committed military aid, the European Union countries continue to catch up, and now have collectively surpassed the U.S.

Of the total $26.9 billion pledged for heavy weapons from January 2022 to October 2023, the U.S. accounts for 43%, while all EU countries and institutions combined account for 47%, according to the IfW Kiel.

Republicans in the U.S. Senate blocked a supplemental funding bill that combined $61 billion in aid for Ukraine with assistance for Israel and Taiwan in a procedural vote held on Dec. 6.

Earlier the same day, the U.S. announced a $175 million defense aid package for Ukraine from previously directed drawdowns, in what Secretary of State Antony Blinken said would be one of the last military aid packages to Ukraine if Congress fails to pass additional funding.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

