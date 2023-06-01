Germany hands over military aid to Ukraine, pledges 130 new armored vehicles

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to a German government news release from May 31, Berlin has recently delivered to Ukraine ammunition for Leopard 1 tanks, two 8x8 HX81 trucks, and seven remote-controlled THeMIS infantry vehicles.

Germany also announced it will deliver new 64 tracked Bandvagn 206 vehicles and 66 armored personnel carriers.

According to the release, the German government has allocated 10.5 billion euros ($11.3 billion) to build up its security and military capacity.

These funds are to be used primarily for military assistance to Ukraine.

On May 13, Berlin announced a $2.95 billion aid package for Ukraine, including 30 Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks, 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, four IRIS-T SLM fire units for anti-aircraft defense, and 12 IRIS-T SLS launchers, 18 howitzers, more than 100 armored combat vehicles, and over 200 reconnaissance drones.