CNN: Germany to increase ammunition production, repair capacity to support Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a press conference on March 1 that his country will provide Ukraine with more ammunition and weapon repairs, reported CNN.

“The now one-year lasting support of Ukraine has also brought us the knowledge that enables us to ensure that there is also a sufficient supply, with spare parts, that we have created repair capacities for the weapons used in the war, at locations outside of Ukraine,” Scholz said.

Scholz added that Germany "will ensure that the production of ammunition is advanced" concerning their weapons and those supplied from elsewhere.

On Feb. 24, Germany pledged 4 Leopard 2A6 tanks from their arsenal, in addition to 14 previously announced.

