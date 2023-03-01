Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
CNN: Germany to increase ammunition production, repair capacity to support Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 1, 2023 8:34 PM 1 min read
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives at an extraordinary European Union leaders summit at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Feb. 9, 2023. (Photo: Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a press conference on March 1 that his country will provide Ukraine with more ammunition and weapon repairs, reported CNN.

“The now one-year lasting support of Ukraine has also brought us the knowledge that enables us to ensure that there is also a sufficient supply, with spare parts, that we have created repair capacities for the weapons used in the war, at locations outside of Ukraine,” Scholz said.

Scholz added that Germany "will ensure that the production of ammunition is advanced" concerning their weapons and those supplied from elsewhere.

On Feb. 24, Germany pledged 4 Leopard 2A6 tanks from their arsenal, in addition to 14 previously announced.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv says Russia prepares for offensive in southern Ukraine
