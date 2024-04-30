Skip to content
Germany delivers Skynex air defense system, Marder vehicles, ammunition to Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 30, 2024 10:19 AM 2 min read
Skynex, an air defense system produced by the German arms maker Rheinmetall, is seen mounted on a truck. (Rheinmetall)
Germany has handed over 10 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, a Skynex air defense system, ammunition for Leopard 2 tanks, IRIS-T SLM air defense missiles, and other aid in its latest aid delivery to Ukraine, the German government said on April 29.

The latest tranche further included over 29,000 rounds for Gepard anti-aircraft systems, 7,500 155 mm artillery shells, 18,000 rounds of 40 mm ammunition, and an unspecified number of 120 mm mortar ammunition.

Berlin also delivered a TRML-4D radar system, six Oshkosh M1070 tank transporters, 3,000 RGW 90 portable grenade launchers, and 100,000 first aid kits.

Ukraine further received a Beaver bridge-laying tank, a Dachs armored engineering vehicle, nine mine-clearing systems, an AMPS protection system for helicopters, 60 outboard motors, 600 LED lamps, almost 2,000 camouflage nets, and 2,000 ponchos.

The German government website also confirmed that the delivery of the third Patriot air defense system is in the works.

Berlin announced on April 13 its plans to deliver another Patriot system to Ukraine as Kyiv desperately needs additional air defenses to repel Russian attacks.

Germany has become one of Ukraine's leading military donors, second only to the U.S. According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, Germany has supplied Ukraine with 10 billion euros (around $10.7 billion) in military assistance as of late February. The number is notably lower than in January due to a change in the institute's methodology for monitoring aid.

Scholz hopes NATO countries can deliver 6 more Patriots to Ukraine
There are six additional Patriot systems in NATO countries that could be delivered to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on April 18 following a Special European Council summit in Brussels.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:55 AM

Duchess of Edinburgh comes to Ukraine in surprise visit.

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, traveled to Ukraine on April 29 for a one-day visit on behalf of the Foreign Office to "demonstrate solidarity with the women, men and children impacted by the war." She has become the first member of the Royal Family to visit Ukraine since the Russian invasion.
7:10 PM

Ukraine finalizes trade agreement with UAE.

Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates have finalized a bilateral trade agreement that lays the foundation for deepening investment and trade between the two countries, Ukraine's Economy Ministry announced on April 29.
