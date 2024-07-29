Skip to content
News Feed, Germany, Western aid, Weapons, Ukraine, War
Germany delivers Leopard 1 tanks, other aid to Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova July 29, 2024 8:11 PM 1 min read
Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks destined for Ukraine stand at a military training center where Ukrainian crews are receiving training on February 23, 2024 near Klietz, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Berlin has handed over eight Leopard 1 A5 tanks, 21,000 rounds of ammunition for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, and other aid in its latest delivery of military aid to Ukraine, the German government said on July 29.

The tranche also included two Bergepanzer 2 armored recovery vehicles with spare parts, 10 unmanned surface vessels, as well as 10 ground surveillance radars.

Ukraine also received 24,810 combat helmets and one field hospital.

The eight Leopard 1 A5 tanks with spare parts were delivered under a joint initiative with Denmark.

Initially a hesitant partner, Berlin has become Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the U.S., although German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is still reluctant to supply some key capabilities, namely Taurus long-range missiles.

Berlin plans to up its military aid to Ukraine by another 3.8 billion euros ($4.13 billion) in 2024, Reuters reported in May, citing its unnamed source. However, the country's military aid for Kyiv will be cut by half next year, according to a draft 2025 budget document reported by Reuters on July 17.

Rheinmetall receives order to build ammunition factory in Ukraine
“The intention is to start the ammunition production in Ukraine within 24 months,” Rheinmetall said in a statement.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Kateryna Denisova
