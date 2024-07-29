Germany delivers Leopard 1 tanks, other aid to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Berlin has handed over eight Leopard 1 A5 tanks, 21,000 rounds of ammunition for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, and other aid in its latest delivery of military aid to Ukraine, the German government said on July 29.

The tranche also included two Bergepanzer 2 armored recovery vehicles with spare parts, 10 unmanned surface vessels, as well as 10 ground surveillance radars.

Ukraine also received 24,810 combat helmets and one field hospital.

The eight Leopard 1 A5 tanks with spare parts were delivered under a joint initiative with Denmark.

Initially a hesitant partner, Berlin has become Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the U.S., although German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is still reluctant to supply some key capabilities, namely Taurus long-range missiles.

Berlin plans to up its military aid to Ukraine by another 3.8 billion euros ($4.13 billion) in 2024, Reuters reported in May, citing its unnamed source. However, the country's military aid for Kyiv will be cut by half next year, according to a draft 2025 budget document reported by Reuters on July 17.