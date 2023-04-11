Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Germany delivers ammunition, reconnaissance drones to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 11, 2023 4:21 PM 1 min read
The German government reported transferring a new military aid package to Ukraine, which includes eight reconnaissance drones, another 23,520 rounds of 40-mm ammunition, and eight mobile antenna systems.

Germany has also delivered eight more Zetros trucks for extreme off-road conditions bringing the total amount to 60, according to the report.

Kyiv has also received four armored engineer vehicles DACHS, including the one Berlin delivered over the past week, the government wrote in its weekly update.

From Jan. 1, 2022, to April 3, 2023, Germany provided Ukraine with more than 2.7 billion euros ($2.9 billion) in military aid, according to the German government.

On March 29, Germany approved additional military aid for Ukraine worth 12 billion euros, consisting of 3.2 billion euros that will be distributed in 2023, as well as credit lines worth 8.8 billion euros that will be allocated between 2024 and 2032.

Berlin has also taken the lead in what has been dubbed the "tank coalition" to supply Ukraine with heavy weapons for combat on the battlefield.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
