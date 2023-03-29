Reuters: Germany to provide additional 12 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany has approved additional military aid for Ukraine worth 12 billion euros, Reuters reported on March 29.

The aid package comprises 3.2 billion euros that will be distributed in 2023, as well as credit lines worth 8.8 billion euros that will be allocated between 2024 and 2032.

Germany has also taken the lead in what has been dubbed the "tank coalition" to supply Ukraine with heavy weapons for combat on the battlefield.

On March 7, der Spiegel reported that the Leopard 2 tanks pledged by Germany had been transferred to Ukraine.

Germany also sent around 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, and "a large package" of weapons and spare parts was apparently also included in the delivery.