Germany hands over 10 Leopard 1 tanks, other aid to Ukraine

The German government announced on July 20 it handed over its first 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks, as well as other military aid to Ukraine.

The package further includes 20 MG3 machine guns for armored vehicles, over 1,000 155mm artillery rounds, more than 2,000 155mm smoke ammunition, one new bridge system, and 12 accompanying trailers.

Berlin has also delivered four border protection vehicles, 10 ground surveillance radars, 16 Zetros trucks, 100,000 first aid kits, and 80 reconnaissance drones RQ-35 HEIDRUN.

In February, the German government announced that in cooperation with international partners, Ukraine will receive at least 100 Leopard 1 tanks.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on July 4 that dozens of these vehicles, provided by Germany and Denmark, will be delivered "in the coming weeks."