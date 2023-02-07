Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Germany's Defense Minister in Kyiv, says Ukraine to receive over 100 Leopard 1 tanks

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 7, 2023 7:23 PM 1 min read
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is received by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Presidential Palace in Kyiv on Feb. 7. (Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced in Kyiv that Ukraine would receive over 100 older Leopard 1 battle tanks from a group of several European countries.

Pistorius arrived in Ukraine's capital on Feb. 7 to meet top Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

Earlier on the day, Spiegel reported, citing sources in Germany's Federal Security Council, that the council had approved the supply of 178 Leopard 1 tanks from industrial stocks to Ukraine.

According to the publication, the first tanks should be delivered to Ukraine in the summer, but most of them will not arrive until 2024.

German government granted a license to export Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine on Feb. 3.

Pistorius' visit comes two weeks after Berlin announced it would provide Kyiv with German-made Leopard 2 main battle tanks and allow other countries to send them on Jan. 25. Germany promised to deliver 14 Leopard 2 tanks from Bundeswehr stocks to Ukraine.

Reznikov posted a photo of himself holding a model of a Leopard 2 tank next to Pistorius on Twitter. "The «first» Leopard 2 has arrived in Kyiv. There will be more of them," Reznikov wrote.

Earlier, Berlin resisted pressure from its Western allies to allow delivery of Leopards to Ukraine over fears that the transfer of tanks could lead to a direct confrontation with Russia, turning down Kyiv's pleas for months.

Germany confirms provision of Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine, green light for other countries to deliver
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.