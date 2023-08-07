Ukrainian MP: German parliament ready to approve long-range missiles for Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Key factions in the German parliament have reached consensus on the transfer of long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, Ukrainian member of parliament Yehor Cherniev said on Aug. 7.

Germany has not confirmed his claim yet.

"For a long time we have been working with German parliamentarians to form a support group," said Cherniev, a lawmaker from President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party and deputy chairman of the parliament's security, defense and intelligence committee.

Cherniev is also the head of Ukraine's delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Taurus missiles have a range of up to 500 kilometers. This means Ukraine could use them to strike deep into Russian-occupied territories, including Crimea.

In May, German media reported that Ukraine had submitted a request asking Germany to supply the long-range cruise missiles.

On May 23, German MP Roderich Kiesewetter voiced support for the transfer and said that, out of 600 missiles purchased 10 years ago, Germany had around 150 operational ones.

However, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on June 5 that Germany did not plan to supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles.