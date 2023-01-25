Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

German minister: Leopard tanks to arrive in Ukraine within 3 months.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 25, 2023 5:22 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Jan. 25 that Berlin’s promised set of Leopard 2 tanks would take about three months to arrive in Ukraine.

“This is an important game change, possibly also for this war, at least in the current phase,” Pistorius told reporters after a cabinet meeting, as quoted by the Associated Press.

He described the Leopards as “the best battle tank in the world.”

Pistorius’s statement comes shortly after Berlin confirmed that it would supply 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and allow other countries to deliver Leopards to Kyiv as well.

Previously the German government had been reluctant to approve Leopard 2 deliveries but eventually succumbed under pressure from the media and allies.

Ukraine and its allies, including Poland, thanked Germany for the decision, hoping other countries would follow suit.

Germany confirms provision of Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine, green light for other countries to deliver
The Kyiv Independent

Following the announcement of the U-turn decision, the German government said that a program for Ukrainian troops to train on Leopards is set to “begin quickly” in Germany.

The government added in the statement that the goal is to quickly assemble two battalions of Leopards.

Each battalion usually consists of about 40 tanks, meaning that European countries could be preparing to supply approximately 80 tanks to Ukraine.

On Jan. 24, ABC News reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, that there were 12 countries ready to give about 100 Leopards to Ukraine if Germany greenlights it.

Compared with Soviet tanks, which Ukraine and Russia currently use on the battlefield, the mobility and firepower of Western equipment could help Ukraine launch more counteroffensive operations.

Oleg Sukhov: What should be done to ensure Ukraine's victory in 2023
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.