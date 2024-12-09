This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Georgia, Georgia protests, Georgian Dream, Irakli Kobakhidze
Edit post

Georgian PM announces new law banning face-coverings at protests

by Sonya Bandouil December 9, 2024 7:10 AM 1 min read
People gather in protest outside parliament on Nov. 29, 2024 in Tbilisi, Georgia. (Daro Sulakauri/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced plans to introduce a law banning participants in rallies and counter-rallies from covering their faces, Georgia Today reported on Dec. 8.

The law is expected to be finalized next week and enforced by the end of December.

The latest wave of protests against the ruling Georgian Dream party broke out last week after Kobakhidze announced the suspension of the country’s EU accession process until at least 2028.

Kobakhidze claimed that officers experienced ‘physical and psychological violence,’ with over ten requiring surgery. However, nothing was mentioned about violence towards protestors by the police forces.

Police officers have used pepper spray, tear gas, and water cannons to disperse demonstrators. Dozens have been injured, and hundreds have been arrested.

Opposition leaders and journalists were among those assaulted and detained.

The Prime Minister praised the police as the “true Europeans” of the protests and expressed gratitude for their dedication.

Georgian Dream has been accused of democratic backsliding and dragging Georgia into the Kremlin's orbit. Earlier this year, the controversial "foreign agents" law prompted mass protests and violent crackdowns by police.

Zelensky meets with Georgian President Zourabichvili, urges Georgians to ‘not let government surrender country to Putin’
“Ukraine supports and stands in solidarity with the Georgian people, who are currently fighting for a worthy future for themselves,” Zelensky told Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili during the meeting. “It is important to always respect the will of the people and not let the Ivanishvili governm…
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:50 PM  (Updated: )

Reuters reports Assad may have died in plane crash, later removes report.

Reuters on Dec. 8 reported, citing its Syrian sources that "there was a very high probability that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad may have been killed in a plane crash" as he was fleeing Damascus following its capture by rebels. Reuters later deleted the information from its reporting.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.