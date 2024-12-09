Georgian PM announces new law banning face-coverings at protests

This audio is created with AI assistance

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced plans to introduce a law banning participants in rallies and counter-rallies from covering their faces, Georgia Today reported on Dec. 8.

The law is expected to be finalized next week and enforced by the end of December.

The latest wave of protests against the ruling Georgian Dream party broke out last week after Kobakhidze announced the suspension of the country’s EU accession process until at least 2028.

Kobakhidze claimed that officers experienced ‘physical and psychological violence,’ with over ten requiring surgery. However, nothing was mentioned about violence towards protestors by the police forces.

Police officers have used pepper spray, tear gas, and water cannons to disperse demonstrators. Dozens have been injured, and hundreds have been arrested.

Opposition leaders and journalists were among those assaulted and detained.

The Prime Minister praised the police as the “true Europeans” of the protests and expressed gratitude for their dedication.

Georgian Dream has been accused of democratic backsliding and dragging Georgia into the Kremlin's orbit. Earlier this year, the controversial "foreign agents" law prompted mass protests and violent crackdowns by police.