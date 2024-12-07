Zelensky meets with Georgian President Zourabichvili, urges Georgians to 'not let government surrender country to Putin'

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili on Dec. 7, on the sidelines of the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral.

The meeting comes as protest against the Georgian Dream party in Tbilisi continue after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the suspension of the South Caucasus' EU accession process until at least 2028.

"Ukraine supports and stands in solidarity with the Georgian people, who are currently fighting for a worthy future for themselves," Zelensky told Zourabichvili during the meeting. "It is important to always respect the will of the people and not let the Ivanishvili government surrender the country to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin."

The outbreak of protests comes amid simmering tension for months in Georgia, as the ruling Georgian Dream party has been accused of democratic backsliding and dragging Georgia into the Kremlin's orbit.

Georgian Dream, led by de facto leader Bidzina Ivanishvili, declared victory in the October elections, which was broadly disputed by domestic opposition and international observers. Election observers documented a range of violations, from the distribution of pre-filled ballots to the confiscation of personal identification cards.

Zourabichvili, the country's pro-EU president, spoke to Zelensky about these violations, namely the restrictions Georgians abroad faced when voting. The Georgian leader also thanked Zelensky for his support and welcomed Ukrainian sanctions on key Georgian Dream officials.

The sanctions target Ivanishvili, an oligarch with business ties in Russia who is seen as the de facto leader of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Kobakhidze, and 17 other individuals.

Zelensky affirmed his support for Georgia, saying Ukraine wants to show strong international partners such as the U.S and EU the importance of standing with the Georgian people.

Zourabichvili, who has been present at protests in Tbilisi, said on Nov. 30 that she would remain president until a legitimate parliament is elected.

Previously, the country's ruling party, Georgian Dream, announced that the presidential election would be held on Dec. 14 and the inauguration on Dec. 29. For the first time, the president of Georgia will not be elected by the population but by the Electoral Board, in which the Georgian Dream will have the majority.



