This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Salome Zourabichvili, Georgia, Georgia protests, Georgian Dream
Edit post

Zelensky meets with Georgian President Zourabichvili, urges Georgians to 'not let government surrender country to Putin'

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn December 7, 2024 9:13 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili on Dec. 7 in Paris on the sidelines of the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral. (Zelensky/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili on Dec. 7, on the sidelines of the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral.

The meeting comes as protest against the Georgian Dream party in Tbilisi continue after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the suspension of the South Caucasus' EU accession process until at least 2028.

"Ukraine supports and stands in solidarity with the Georgian people, who are currently fighting for a worthy future for themselves," Zelensky told Zourabichvili during the meeting. "It is important to always respect the will of the people and not let the Ivanishvili government surrender the country to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin."

The outbreak of protests comes amid simmering tension for months in Georgia, as the ruling Georgian Dream party has been accused of democratic backsliding and dragging Georgia into the Kremlin's orbit.

Georgian Dream, led by de facto leader Bidzina Ivanishvili, declared victory in the October elections, which was broadly disputed by domestic opposition and international observers. Election observers documented a range of violations, from the distribution of pre-filled ballots to the confiscation of personal identification cards.

Zourabichvili, the country's pro-EU president, spoke to Zelensky about these violations, namely the restrictions Georgians abroad faced when voting. The Georgian leader also thanked Zelensky for his support and welcomed Ukrainian sanctions on key Georgian Dream officials.

The sanctions target Ivanishvili, an oligarch with business ties in Russia who is seen as the de facto leader of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Kobakhidze, and 17 other individuals.

Zelensky affirmed his support for Georgia, saying Ukraine wants to show strong international partners such as the U.S and EU the importance of standing with the Georgian people.

Zourabichvili, who has been present at protests in Tbilisi, said on Nov. 30 that she would remain president until a legitimate parliament is elected.

Previously, the country's ruling party, Georgian Dream, announced that the presidential election would be held on Dec. 14 and the inauguration on Dec. 29. For the first time, the president of Georgia will not be elected by the population but by the Electoral Board, in which the Georgian Dream will have the majority.

Zourabichvili says she’ll remain Georgian president until legitimate parliament elected
An illegitimate parliament will not be able to elect a new head of state, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova


Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:32 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih kills 3, injures 17, including 6-year-old boy.

Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 6, killing two people and injuring 17, including a six-year-old boy, according to Governor Serhii Lysak. The death toll rose to three on Dec. 7 when rescuers recovered another body from the rubble.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.