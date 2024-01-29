Skip to content
Media: Ruling Georgian Dream party chair Kobakhidze to take over as Georgian PM

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 29, 2024 2:18 PM 3 min read
Georgian Dream party chair and incoming Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze at a press conference on March 31, 2021. (Vano Shlamov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Irakli Kobakhidze, the current chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party, will take over as Prime Minister of Georgia, replacing Irakli Garibashvili, the pro-government TV channel Imedi announced on Jan. 29.

Garibashvili has served as prime minister since 2021, and previously from 2013-2015. He will take Kobakhidze's place as the party chair.

The news, which is expected to be formally announced later this week, came a month after Georgian Dream party founder and former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili said he was returning to politics as the party's "honorary chair."

Ivanishvili is the richest person in Georgia, and is widely believed to have remained the true power behind the government even during his ostensible tenure away from politics.

Georgian Dream has taken inconsistent positions on Russia and its full-scale war on Ukraine.

Garibashvili drew widespread criticism in May 2023 after he said that Ukraine was partially to blame for Russia's full-scale war.

Representatives from Georgian Dream did not vote for the Oct. 13 Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) resolution that declared Russia a dictatorship.

Georgia has also refrained from joining sanctions against Russia, often citing that doing so would harm its own economic interests.

Georgian Dream tried to enact a foreign agents law in 2023, characterized by some as a "kind of a copy-paste from Russia," but withdrew it from consideration after massive street protests broke out in response.

Opinion: Will the Kremlin's war soon expand to a second front in Georgia?
Ukraine has been wreaking havoc on Russia’s navy in the Black Sea through the use of new homemade sea drones and foreign-supplied cruise missiles. As a result of these suffocating attacks, Russia has been forced to have the bulk of its navy retreat from Sevastopol — a port that was
The Kyiv IndependentDavid Kirichenko

Kobakhidze has been in Georgian politics since 2015 and was first elected to parliament in 2016. He has held the seat of Georgian Dream party chair since 2021.

Kobakhidze has gained attention and occasional condemnation for his inflammatory statements. While he has condemned Russia's full-scale war and supported Ukraine's territorial integrity, the Caucasus media outlet OC-Media found that Kobakhidze publicly criticized the West and Ukraine much more often than Russia.

The pro-Western Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has denounced the anti-Western rhetoric often repeated by Kobakhidze and other Georgian Dream politicians.

Zourabichvili faced an attempted impeachment in October 2023, spearheaded by Kobakhidze and other Georgian Dream members, which ultimately failed to garner enough votes to pass.

Kobakhidze and Georgian Dream are "pushing the country towards isolation," Zourabichvili said at the time.

Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova all applied for EU membership after the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. The European Commission offered Georgia candidate status in November 2023, while Moldova and Ukraine were granted official recommendations to begin accession talks.

A report released by the EU's Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum (EaP CSF) earlier in January found that Georgia has made only minimal progress in its EU-required reforms and runs the risk of drifting toward Russia.

Georgian citizens remain overwhelmingly in favor of joining the EU, with a poll released in November 2023 showing that 86% of respondents supported EU accession. Another 55% said they were in favor of joining the EU even if it meant "cutting trade ties with Russia."

Kutelia, Sikharulidze: Ending Putin's wars – don't forget Georgia
Aside from the capital city of Tbilisi, where 40 miles away Russian occupying troops are stationed in Georgia’s South Ossetia region, the danger of unjust peace is also felt in Batumi, the country’s tourist hotspot on the Black Sea coast. Over the horizon lies Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimea.
The Kyiv IndependentBatu Kutelia
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

News Feed

2:13 PM

US inspectors arrive in Kyiv to help oversee aid.

"Their meetings with implementers, partners, and the Ukrainian government support oversight and accountability for U.S. assistance to Ukraine," U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink wrote on the social media platform X.
11:31 AM

​​ISW: Russia sets conditions to destabilize Moldova.

The Kremlin prepares for destabilizing Moldova, likely as a part of the efforts to hinder its EU integration, among other objectives, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Jan. 28 assessment.
9:18 AM

Romanian far-right leader lays claim on Ukrainian regions, Moldova.

Claudiu Tarziu, one of the leaders of Romania's far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party, said his country should "reunite" with Moldova and the Ukrainian border regions of Bessarabia, Northern Bukovina, and Zakarpattia, the G4Media online outlet reported on Jan. 27.
