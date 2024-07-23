Georgian security service reportedly begins investigating fighters returning from Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Several Georgian volunteer fighters returning from Ukraine have been summoned for questioning by Georgia's State Security Service (SUS) in connection to a purported coup plot, opposition media and former soldiers have said in recent days.

Hundreds of Georgians have volunteered to fight against Russia in Ukraine, dating back to the beginning of the Russian incursion into the country in 2014. Estimates vary, but around 60 Georgians have been killed fighting in Ukraine, possibly the highest death toll of any foreign nationality fighting for Ukraine.

While the Georgian people have remained firmly in support of Ukraine's fight against Russia, demonstrated by the high number of fighters and numerous opinion polls, the government has taken a more mixed approach.

The opposition media outlet Mtavari reported on July 21 that at least four Georgians who fought in Ukraine have been sought for interrogation by the SUS.

Mamuka Mamulashvili, the head of the Georgian Legion, told The Insider on July 21 that around 300 Georgian fighters are currently wanted for questioning by the SUS. The majority of them are still in Ukraine, he added.

The investigation is reportedly connected to an alleged coup plot in September 2023 against the ruling Georgian Dream party. At the time, Georgian authorities claimed that the plot had been orchestrated by Mamulashvili and officials connected with the imprisoned Georgian ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili, along with the support of Ukraine.

Oleh Nikolenko, who served as Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson at the time, flatly denied the accusations, saying, "The information is not true. The current Georgian authorities are once again trying to demonize Ukraine in order to solve its internal political issues."

"The Ukrainian state did not interfere, does not interfere, and does not plan to interfere in the internal affairs of Georgia."

Mamulashvili and other fighters who have been summoned for questioning said that the current investigation into the alleged coup is politically motivated and directly connected to their service in Ukraine.

Russia has sentenced Mamulashvili and dozens of other Georgian fighters in absentia. Mamulashvili claimed that Georgian and Russian security services are "working synchronously today" and alleged that some Georgian fighters may be extradited to Russia should Georgian Dream win the October parliamentary elections.

Originally elected on a pro-Western platform in 2012, Georgian Dream has since drifted away, with many in Georgia now accusing the party of being pro-Russian.

Andrei Klimov, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Federation Council, said earlier in July that Russia is prepared to help Georgian Dream remain in power if requested.