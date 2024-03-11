Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Georgia, Ukraine, Mikheil Saakashvili, Georgian Dream, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

Georgian government again demands extradition of wanted ex-officials who work in Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 11, 2024 6:09 PM 2 min read
The Georgian national flag flying on March 24, 2023, in Tbilisi, Georgia. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Georgian government again demanded on March 11 the extradition of several ex-officials who work in Ukraine.

The request, which specifically mentioned the former Justice Minister Zurab Adeishvili, was part of a larger statement by the Georgian government that expressed "deep concern regarding the attitude demonstrated by the Ukrainian authorities towards the friendly country of Georgia and its people."

The latest diplomatic spat arose after Adeishvili visited Berlin and Brussels as part of a Ukrainian delegation, which the Georgian government said was yet another incident that "blatantly contradict(s) the traditional friendship established between our two countries and peoples."

Georgia's government, under the ruling Georgian Dream party, has taken an inconsistent position toward Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, declining to join sanctions or other international efforts to isolate Russia.

While condemning Russia's all-out war, Georgian officials have also criticized Ukraine.

The two countries have also been at odds over former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who is currently imprisoned in Georgia. Saakashvili holds Ukrainian citizenship and previously was the governor of Odesa Oblast after serving as the Georgian president.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian authorities have criticized Georgia over Saakashvili's alleged mistreatment in prison.

Adeishvili, who served in Saakashvili's administration, has been charged with several crimes in Georgia and has been on a wanted list since 2013. He left the country in 2012 and moved to Ukraine and is currently reportedly working as an advisor to Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin.  

Ukraine has previously refused Georgia's request to extradite Adeishvili.

"It is crucial and imperative for the normalization of relations that the Ukrainian authorities extradite the criminals currently holding high positions in their administration to Georgia," the Georgian government's statement concluded.

Georgians likely rank first among foreign fighters killed fighting for Ukraine
Estimates vary, but Georgian media approximates that between 50-60 Georgian soldiers have been killed fighting for Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022, making it likely the highest death toll of any foreign nationality fighting on the Ukrainian side.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:41 PM

Orban: Trump will stop funding Ukraine if elected.

Echoing previous comments by the former president about his plans to negotiate peace in Ukraine within 24 hours, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that former U.S. President Donald Trump would end the supply of weapons from the U.S., a move that he said would mark the end of the war.
3:54 AM

Russia shells 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on March 10, firing 32 times and causing at least 184 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
2:02 AM

Italian minister says he's against deploying Western troops in Ukraine.

The comments came after French President Emmanuel Macron recently said that Western military presence in Ukraine cannot be “ruled out” in the future. The U.S. and multiple European allies, as well as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, have distanced themselves from Macron’s statement.
12:54 AM

Orban: Trump is 'man of peace.'

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Trump's plans for an end to the war "are quite detailed" and align with Hungary's national interests.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.