Most Georgians see Russia as enemy, survey shows

by Kateryna Hodunova July 20, 2024 6:07 PM 2 min read
Georgian opposition holds a rally in protection of independent media in Tbilisi, Georgia, on May 18, 2022, after Nika Gvaramia, an anchor and owner of the pro-opposition Mtavari TV, was sentenced to three and a half years behind bars.(Photo by Vano Shlamov / AFP) 
Most Georgian citizens consider Russia to be their country's main enemy, and this figure has increased compared to previous years, according to the Caucasus Barometer survey by the Caucasus Research Resource Center (CRRC).

The Caucasus Barometer is an annual survey of socio-economic issues and political views conducted by the Caucasus Research Resource Center (CRRC) in Armenia and Georgia.

The poll was conducted from April 16 to May 13 in all regions of Georgia except for the occupied territories controlled by Russian proxies and local collaborators. Some 1,509 people participated in the survey.

According to the survey, 69% of respondents consider Russia to be Georgia's main enemy. In a similar study in 2021, the number was 66%; in 2019, 49%; in 2017, 40%; and in 2012, 35%.

The number of those who believe that Georgia has no enemies has remained unchanged over the past 12 years – 4%.

Four percent of survey participants perceive the U.S. as an enemy, while 2% of respondents identify Turkey as an enemy.

When asked which country is currently Georgia's main friend, most respondents chose the U.S. (24%), Azerbaijan (8%), and Ukraine (7%).

Turkey and Germany were mentioned by 4% each, while Russia was mentioned by only 2%. More than a quarter of respondents (26%) believe Georgia has no friends.

The survey was conducted when the ruling Georgian Dream party passed the foreign agents law, which requires organizations that receive foreign funding to be labeled as "foreign agents" and mirrors repressive Russian legislation used to crack down on Kremlin regime critics.

The controversial legislation sparked large-scale protests in the country, which escalated to violent incidents as police officers tried to quell the demonstrations with water cannons and rubber bullets.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
5:17 PM

Ukraine increases defense spending by almost $12 billion in 2024.

"Financing the needs of Ukrainian forces is now a top priority. Additional funds for weapons, fortifications, and salaries for servicemen are a critical component of countering the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," Deputy Defense Minister Yurii Dzhyhyr said.
1:38 AM

Zelensky, Trump hold call, discuss future of US support.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump, former U.S. president and Republican presidential nominee, held a phone call on July 19, five years after a fateful 2019 phone call between the two led to Trump’s first impeachment.
