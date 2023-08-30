General Staff: Ukrainian forces continue advance south of Robotyne

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces continue to gain ground past the recently-liberated village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukriane's General Staff said on Aug. 30.

Ukrainian troops were successful in moving towards Novoprokopivka, a village less than four kilometers south of Robotyne, and Verbove, another settlement 10 kilometers to the east, according to the General Staff.

On Aug. 28, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that Ukrainian forces had liberated Robotyne and moved southeast of the village.

The advance is part of Ukraine’s larger offensive operation in the direction of Melitopol, a strategically important city for cutting off the land bridge between Russia and occupied Crimea.

The Ukrainian military added that its forces are continuing their offensive south of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, while holding back a Russian offensive in the directions of Bakhmut, Kupiansk, and Lyman.

Moscow is concentrating troops in the area, trying to retake the territories lost during a Ukrainian surprise counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast last autumn.