General Staff: Ukraine hits 2 Russian ammunition depots over past day.

Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces struck five concentration areas of Russian troops, two ammunition depots, three artillery units at their firing positions, two control points, an electronic warfare system, an anti-aircraft missile system, and “another important target,” the General Staff said in its morning update.

Ukraine’s Air Force carried out 14 strikes on the concentration of Russian troops and equipment and seven strikes on the positions of Russia’s anti-aircraft missile systems, the General Staff added.

Ukrainian forces also downed three reconnaissance UAVs of various types, as well as five attack drones.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched six missiles, 52 airstrikes, and 65 MLRS attacks against Ukraine.

Russian troops are reportedly concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka. Bakhmut and Marinka remain the epicenter of the fighting.