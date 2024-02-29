General Staff: Ukraine hit Russian troops clustered in Olenivka, 19 soldiers killed

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Armed Forces targeted Russian troops gathered in occupied Olenivka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff reported on Feb.29.

Ukrainian forces killed 19 Russian soldiers, including the deputy commander of a military unit. Also, 12 people, including the commander of that unit, were injured.

Ukraine conducted a strike using a multiple rocket launcher, according to the General Staff.

Ukraine's military intelligence agency also confirmed a successful strike on Russian troops in Olenivka.

Andrii Yusov, a military intelligence spokesperson, told Radio Liberty that "similar operations will be conducted in the future."

"The intelligence services are working on the ground to detect clusters of the opponent, military personnel, and equipment," Yusov said.

A pro-Russian Ukrainian politician who fled Ukraine in 2014, Oleg Tsaryov, on Feb. 28, claimed on his Telegram channel that a rocket attack happened when the Russian military personnel were lining up to receive awards from the military command.

Tsaryov said that a HIMARS was used. He did not mention the targeted location.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently varify this claim.