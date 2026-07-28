Ukraine strikes major Russian fuel storage facility of 'national importance' in Udmurt Republic, General Staff says

Ukrainian forces struck the state-owned Russian Prioritet fuel storage facility in Borok, Udmurt Republic, on 27 July, the General Staff said.

The General Staff said on July 28 that the strike was successful, triggering a fire at the site. It added that the facility lies more than 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) from Ukraine's border.

The Prioritet facility is part of Russia's State Material Reserve (Rosrezerv) system. It serves as a "major oil depot of national importance," storing fuel, petroleum products, and lubricants intended for use during emergencies and to support military needs.

Aleksandr Brechalov, head of Russia's Udmurt Republic, wrote on Telegram on July 27 that air defense forces were repelling "the most intense attack" in recent times on targets in the republic.

He said there were no casualties and emergency services were working at the scene.

"Just a reminder — the enemy's aim is to spread panic, but we're in this together. I would urge you not to fall for provocations and not to spread false information," Brechalov said.

Russian independent outlet Astra reported on July 27 that its OSINT analysis indicated that the Prioritet facility had been hit.

Ukrainian Telegram channel Supernova Plus also posted footage of the attack.

0:00 / 1× What purports to be the moment of the Ukrainian drone attack on Borok, Udmurt Republic, Russia, on July 27, 2026. (Supernova Plus/Telegram)

The General Staff said additionally that overnight on July 28, Ukrainian troops struck a logistics depot and a fuel and lubricants depot near the village of Ichki, Crimea, and a depot housing the Russian unmanned aerial vehicles has also been struck near Chervonopopivka in Luhansk Oblast.