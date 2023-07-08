General Staff: Russian forces attempt advances in Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attempted offensives in five directions in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its evening update on July 8.

The military reported that Russian forces conducted airstrikes and shelled multiple settlements in the area.

The directions include the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarske sectors.

Donetsk Oblast Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that Russian shelling on July 8 of a residential part of Lyman killed eight civilians, and injured 13.

Russian forces are reportedly focusing on Donetsk Oblast, where 25 skirmishes were reported over the past day, according to the report.

In the southern sectors, Russian forces are attempting to hinder Ukraine’s advance by launching air strikes and shelling over 20 settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts, the military said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are continuing offensive operations toward Melitopol and Berdiansk, targeting Russian positions with airstrikes and artillery.

