The death toll of a Russian rocket attack on Lyman in Donetsk Oblast has risen to eight, with 13 people injured, according to the head of the regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.



The attack was conducted at 10 a.m. on July 8, striking a neighborhood with private residences, damaging a home and a store.

As of Kyrylenko's update, police and paramedics were still on site to provide necessary medical assistance.