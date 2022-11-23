General Staff: Russia trains drone operators in occupied Sevastopol

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops in occupied Sevastopol are being trained to use both Russian- and Iranian-made drones, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Nov. 23.

Training is reportedly being undertaken by 30 Russian troops and will last for up to three weeks.

Russia has been using Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine since September, launching attacks against civilians and destroying energy facilities across the country.

The Washington Post reported on Nov. 19, citing intelligence, that Iran and Russia have “quietly” reached an agreement to assemble “hundreds of unmanned weaponized aircraft” on Russian territory.

On Nov. 20, Yurii Ihnat, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, said on air on Nov. 20 that Iran is transferring the blueprints for its drones to Russia in an effort to avoid sanctions for selling the drones directly, although it may take some time before Russia is able to start production.