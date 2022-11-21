Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, November 21, 2022

Ukrainian military: Russia to produce Iranian drones

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 21, 2022 4:40 am
Share

Yurii Ihnat, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, said on air on Nov. 20 that Iran is transferring the blueprints for its drones to Russia in an effort to avoid sanctions for selling the drones directly, although it may take some time before Russia is able to start production. 

The Washington Post reported earlier, citing new intelligence seen by the U.S. and other Western security agencies, that Iran and Russia had "quietly" reached an agreement to begin assembling "hundreds of unmanned weaponized aircraft" on Russian territory. Russia has been using Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones against Ukraine since September,

When asked whether there is still a possibility of Iran transferring missiles to Russia, Ihnat suggested that due to "certain diplomatic factors", this process could slow down, but it is "worth preparing for everything."

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK