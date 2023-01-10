Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Russia opens 3 new military hospitals in occupied Berdiansk as casualties mount

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 10, 2023 8:15 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

As a result of increasingly heavy Russian battlefield casualties, hospitals in occupied Berdiansk in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast “are full of wounded Russian soldiers,” the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its regular evening update on Jan. 10.

In response to the uptick in casualties, three more military hospitals were equipped in the city last week, according to the Ukrainian military.

With some of the war's most intense fighting ongoing around the cities of Bakhmut and Soledar in Donetsk Oblast, which has been assaulting relentlessly since November, tthe General Staff continues to report  massive daily Russian casualties.

As of Jan. 10, Moscow had lost 112,470 troops in Ukraine, with 710 reported casualties over the last 24 hours.

On Jan. 8, the military said that the Ukrainian ground and air forces struck 26 Russian personnel concentrations. The General Staff did not specify where the toops were located. A concentration area is generally where troops are assembled before conducting offensive operations.

Hell in high definition: Inside front-line aerial unit surveilling battle of Bakhmut
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
