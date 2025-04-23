General Staff: Russia has lost 944,270 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 944,270 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 23.

The number includes 1,210 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,691 tanks, 22,307 armored fighting vehicles, 45,621 vehicles and fuel tanks, 26,774 artillery systems, 1,368 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,141 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 33,526 drones, 3,148 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.