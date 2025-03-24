General Staff: Russia has lost 904,760 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 904,760 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 24.

The number includes 1,280 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,420 tanks, 21,652 armored fighting vehicles, 41,726 vehicles and fuel tanks, 25,129 artillery systems, 1,338 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,117 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 30,641 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.