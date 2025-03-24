The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

General Staff: Russia has lost 904,760 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 24, 2025 8:13 AM 1 min read
A serviceman from the Steppe Wolves all-volunteer unit is standing near a pickup equipped with Grad rocket launch tubes and a sighting device while on a combat mission in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast on April 27, 2024. (Ukrinform / Getty Images)
Russia has lost 904,760 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 24.

The number includes 1,280 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,420 tanks, 21,652 armored fighting vehicles, 41,726 vehicles and fuel tanks, 25,129 artillery systems, 1,338 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,117 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 30,641 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Atesh partisans sabotage railway line in Russia’s Smolensk Oblast, group claims
The Atesh partisan group sabotaged a railway line in Russia’s Smolensk Oblast, disrupting the transport of military cargo toward Bryansk and the Kursk Oblast, the group claimed via Telegram on March 23.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

10:01 PM

Putin does not 'want to take all of Europe,' Witkoff says.

In an interview with Fox News on March 23, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff discussed negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, expressing his optimism about Russian President Vladimir Putin's commitment to peace.
