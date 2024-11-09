Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Russian losses
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 707,540 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 9, 2024 10:25 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen of the 56th Motorized Brigade fire a machine gun during training in the eastern Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 22, 2024. (Yevhenii Vasyliev/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 707,540 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 6.

This number includes 1,660 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,238 tanks, 18,697 armored fighting vehicles, 28,561 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,249 artillery systems, 1,245 multiple launch rocket systems, 996 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,575 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:24 PM

Ukraine breaks air service agreement with Iran.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine's airspace has been closed to all flights due to the risk of Russian attacks. Once air service is restored, flights with Iran will not be resumed.
7:50 PM

Elon Musk joined recent Zelensky-Trump call, Axios reports.

Elon Musk, who has extensive influence on American politics, reportedly was on the line during the recent conversation between President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, saying he would continue to support Ukraine through his Starlink satellites.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.