General Staff: Russia has lost 707,540 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 707,540 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 6.

This number includes 1,660 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,238 tanks, 18,697 armored fighting vehicles, 28,561 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,249 artillery systems, 1,245 multiple launch rocket systems, 996 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,575 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.