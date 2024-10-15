General Staff: Russia has lost 671,400 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 671,400 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 15.

This number includes 1,210 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,988 tanks, 17,939 armored fighting vehicles, 26,654 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,430 artillery systems, 1,231 multiple launch rocket systems, 978 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,019 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.