General Staff: Russia has lost 671,400 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 15, 2024 8:23 AM 1 min read
Destroyed Russian tanks lying in a field near the village of Bohorodychne in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 671,400 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 15.

This number includes 1,210 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,988 tanks, 17,939 armored fighting vehicles, 26,654 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,430 artillery systems, 1,231 multiple launch rocket systems, 978 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,019 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russian Tu-134 transport aircraft set ablaze over 1,000 km from Ukraine, military intelligence claims
Key developments on Oct. 14: * Russian Tu-134 transport aircraft set ablaze over 1,000 km from Ukraine, military intelligence claims * Russia claims capture of Zaporizhzhia Oblast village, Kyiv says ‘situation dynamic’ * Over 110,000 residents of Kursk Oblast evacuated, Russia’s chief ombudsman…
4:32 PM

Russian drone attack on Kherson Oblast kills 2.

A civilian vehicle with five people inside was targeted with an FPV drone, killing two women aged 72 and 56, as well as injuring a 72-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, according to the regional prosecutor's office.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.