General Staff: Russia has lost 600,470 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 19, 2024 8:21 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen drive a Soviet-made T-64 tank in Sumy Oblast, near the border with Russia, on Aug. 11, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 600,470 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 19.

This number includes 1,200 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,513 tanks, 16,495 armored fighting vehicles, 23,047 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,104 artillery systems, 1,165 multiple launch rocket systems, 925 air defense systems, 367 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 13,809 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian forces reportedly destroy another key bridge in Kursk Oblast, ‘strengthen’ positions
Key developments on Aug. 17-18: * Ukraine claims another key bridge destroyed in Kursk Oblast * Syrskyi says Ukrainian forces ‘strengthen’ their positions in Kursk Oblast * Belarus moved third of its army to Ukraine border due to what Lukashenko claims was misunderstanding * German Foreign Mini…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
3 Ukrainians suspected of port arson in Croatia.

Croatian police are searching for three Ukrainian citizens suspected of setting multiple ships on fire at the Medulin port on the Istrian peninsula. The May 14 fire reportedly destroyed 22 vessels and caused over $2 million in damage.
