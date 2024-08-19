General Staff: Russia has lost 600,470 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 600,470 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 19.

This number includes 1,200 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,513 tanks, 16,495 armored fighting vehicles, 23,047 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,104 artillery systems, 1,165 multiple launch rocket systems, 925 air defense systems, 367 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 13,809 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.