General Staff: Russia has lost 563,640 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 563,640 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 18.

This number includes 1,130 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,245 tanks, 15,883 armored fighting vehicles, 20,833 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15,465 artillery systems, 1,120 multiple launch rocket systems, 893 air defense systems, 361 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,274 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.