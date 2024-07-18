Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russian losses, war casualties, Russian armed forces, War, Russia
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 563,640 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 18, 2024 8:28 AM 1 min read
Destroyed Russian tank near the village of Dmytrivka, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, on March 15, 2023. (Oleksii Chumachenko/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 563,640 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 18.

This number includes 1,130 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,245 tanks, 15,883 armored fighting vehicles, 20,833 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15,465 artillery systems, 1,120 multiple launch rocket systems, 893 air defense systems, 361 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,274 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv brings back 95 POWs from Russian captivity
Key developments on July 17: * 95 Ukrainian POWs released from Russian captivity * Fighting in Krynky ongoing, but Ukrainian positions ‘completely destroyed’ * Citing security concerns, Russian authorities restrict entry to border areas of Belgorod Oblast * Germany to halve Ukraine military aid…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:06 PM  (Updated: )

Germany to halve Ukraine military aid, Reuters reports.

The move comes amid increasing concern that a Donald Trump victory in the upcoming U.S. presidential election will see a dramatic cut in Washington's support for Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression.
3:09 PM

95 Ukrainian POWs released from Russian captivity.

Another 95 Ukrainian defenders have been brought back home, including service members of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the Border Guard, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on July 17.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.