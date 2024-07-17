Ukraine war latest: Kyiv brings back 95 POWs from Russian captivity

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Key developments on July 17:

95 Ukrainian POWs released from Russian captivity

Citing security concerns, Russian authorities restrict entry to border areas of Belgorod Oblast

Germany to halve Ukraine military aid, Reuters reports

Ukraine lists 42,000 citizens as missing persons

Ukraine reveals final number of men who updated mobilization data

Another 95 Ukrainian defenders have been brought back home, including service members of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the Border Guard, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on July 17.

"Our thanks to our exchange team and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for mediating their release," Zelensky said, according to his Telegram channel.

"No matter how difficult it may be, we are searching for everyone who may still be in captivity."

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that the release occurred as part of a prisoner exchange, as 95 Russian captives were also released. Ukraine's Prisoners of War (POW) Coordination Headquarters later confirmed the exchange.

The number of released POWs included 49 service members of the Armed Forces, including one who was voluntarily deployed by helicopter to Azovstal in Mariupol to join the defenders during the Russian siege in 2022.

Twenty-one members of the National Guard, 10 sailors, seven Territorial Defense members, and five border guards were also released, among others.

Bloomberg reported an upcoming UAE-mediated prisoner swap earlier today, adding that this would bring the total number of prisoners exchanged under the Gulf country's mediation to 1,400.

Arab countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia have repeatedly taken up the role of mediators in prisoner exchanges between Ukraine and Russia.

The previous exchange took place on June 25, when Ukraine brought back 90 prisoners from Russian captivity.

As of July 17, 3,405 Ukrainian captives have been brought safely home since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on Telegram.

Citing security concerns, Russian authorities restrict entry to border areas of Belgorod Oblast

Authorities in Russia's Belgorod Oblast instituted restrictions on entering 14 towns and villages by the Ukrainian border due to an "extremely difficult operational situation," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on July 16.

Reports of rocket or drone attacks against Belgorod Oblast, which borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts, have become a common occurrence in recent months.

There have also been repeated instances of pro-Ukrainian militia groups, consisting of Russian citizens, conducting cross-border raids into Belgorod Oblast and other border areas.

Gladkov said that enhanced security measures would be instituted in the areas in question, including the suspension of public transport and the creation of military checkpoints.

Only adult men with protective gear, accompanied by soldiers and local officials, will be able to enter, the governor said.

In response to the ongoing attacks and raids at the border, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed the creation of a "demilitarized" or "sanitary" zone in Ukraine that would put Russian territory and illegally occupied parts of Ukraine out of range of Ukrainian weapons.

The launch of Russia's renewed offensive against Kharkiv Oblast in May 2024 was thought to be part of the goal of establishing such a "sanitary zone."

The offensive was effectively bogged down in just about two weeks, with Ukrainian forces counterattacking near the border town of Vovchansk.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov downplayed both the lack of success in the Kharkiv offensive and the introduction of heightened border security measures on July 17, claiming that the operation to create a "sanitary zone" was still ongoing.

Sign up for our newsletter WTF is wrong with Russia?

Germany to halve Ukraine military aid, Reuters reports

Germany's military aid for Ukraine will be cut by half next year, according to a draft 2025 budget document reported by Reuters on July 17.

Berlin will provide Kyiv with around 8 billion euros ($8.7 billion) this year but will only give 4 billion euros ($4.35 billion) in 2025.

The move comes amid increasing concern that a Donald Trump victory in the upcoming U.S. presidential election will see a dramatic cut in Washington's support for Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression.

According to Reuters, Berlin is hoping that the shortfall will be made up by the profits from frozen Russian assets.

Last month, G7 leaders eventually came to an agreement on a plan to provide Ukraine with a $50 billion loan by the end of the year, backed by the incurred interest from the $300 billion in frozen Russian assets.

The sum, which Ukraine hopes to receive by the end of the year before a potential return of Trump to the White House, includes a $20-billion pledge by the U.S. and the EU each, Kyodo News reported on July 17.

Japan, Canada, and the U.K. are expected to cover the remaining $10 billion. Ottawa previously said it is ready to shoulder $5 billion of the loan.

The selection of Ohio Senator J. D. Vance as Trump's running mate this week has further raised concerns over the future of U.S. support for Ukraine.

One of the most vocal opponents of U.S. aid to Ukraine, Vance has an extensive back catalog of statements indicating a dramatic shift in White House policy from the current Biden administration.

Ukraine lists 42,000 citizens as missing persons

Ukraine lists 42,000 citizens in its unified register for persons missing under special circumstances, an Interior Ministry official said, Ukrinform reported on July 17.

The register collects data on people who have disappeared due to war, occupation, or natural and man-made disasters.

The figure underscores the humanitarian impact of Russia's full-scale war, which is accompanied by deportations, kidnappings, and a large number of deaths among both the military and civilians in Ukraine.

"Overall, the register has collected information on 51,000 persons missing under special circumstances since its launch" in May 2023, said Dmytro Bohatiuk, the head of the Interior Ministry's missing persons department, adding that 42,000 are listed in the register at the present time.

The latest figure is a considerable growth since April, when Ukraine's Chief Ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, revealed that almost 37,000 Ukrainians are considered missing.

The ministry also possesses data on 7,000 people whose whereabouts have already been established, including 3,000 former prisoners of war who are alive and well and 4,000 killed people, mainly soldiers, Bohatiuk said.

Ukraine reports on the number of people in Russia's captivity only sporadically. Authorities said last November that 2,384 soldiers and civilians remained in Russian hands, though several prisoner exchanges have taken place since then.

This number does not include Ukrainian children forcibly deported to Russia, Belarus, or occupied territories, whose numbers exceed 19,500.

From May 18 to July 16, 4,690,496 military-aged men updated their registration data by the July 17 deadline, the country's Defense Ministry has announced.

Ukraine has made steps to update the legal framework around conscription to ramp up mobilization this year. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a new law on mobilization on April 16.

According to the law, all military-aged men, with some exceptions, had to update their military documents within 60 days from May 18 at public service centers and enlistment offices, or via the online application Rezerv+.

The deadline for updating data expired on July 17, 2024.

"According to the results of the update, 4,690,496 servicemen have performed their duty," Ukraine's defense ministry said in a post on Facebook.

Ukrainians liable for military service who failed to update their data may be fined up to Hr 25,000 (nearly $600) or put on the wanted list.

Fines will not be issued automatically, the General Staff said. According to Ukrainian law, a fine is imposed within three months of the detection of an offense.

If a citizen fails to pay the fine, the case can be transferred to the state enforcement service. The debtor's property or accounts may then be seized, Iryna Harbuz, representative of the Central Legal Department of the General Staff, told Suspilne.

Men who have not updated their data and ignore the summons may be put on the wanted list, Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko said in an interview with YouTube channel YePytannya.