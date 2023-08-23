General Staff: Russia has lost 258,820 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 23 that Russia had lost 258,820 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 480 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,373 tanks, 8,488 armored fighting vehicles, 7,745 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,318 artillery systems, 722 multiple launch rocket systems, 491 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,324 drones, and 18 boats.