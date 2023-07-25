General Staff: Russia has lost 243,220 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 25 that Russia has lost 243,220 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 600 casualties suffered by Russian forces over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,174 tanks, 8,131 armored fighting vehicles, 7,194 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,705 artillery systems, 698 multiple launch rocket systems, 454 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 310 helicopters, 3,977 drones, and 18 boats.