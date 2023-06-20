General Staff: Russia has lost 221,460 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 20 that Russia has lost 221,460 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with an estimated 1,010 casualties on June 19.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,997 tanks, 7,750 armored fighting vehicles, 6,645 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,888 artillery systems, 614 multiple launch rocket systems, 372 air defense systems, 314 airplanes, 306 helicopters, 3,393 drones, and 18 boats.