KI logo
War

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,421,810 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,421,810 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Recruits, supervised by instructors, cover a distance during basic military training at the 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade on April 5, 2026. (Dmytro Smolienko/Ukrinform/Future Publishing/Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,421,810 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on July 14.

The number includes 1,120 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 12,131 tanks, 24,932 armored combat vehicles, 119,862 vehicles and fuel tanks, 45,911 artillery systems, 1,931 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,491 air defense systems, 437 aircraft, 353 helicopters, 407,201 drones, 1,905 ground robotic systems, 33 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 to 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

read also

Ukraine, 9 European partners launch anti-ballistic missile coalition to support Freya air defense project
UkraineRussiaRussian lossesRussian armed forcesGeneral Staff
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, July 14
Monday, July 13
UK to participate in EU's 90 billion euro Ukraine loan.

"This agreement will help ensure Ukraine gets the support it needs to defend itself against Russian aggression, while backing British defense companies, supporting skilled jobs and strengthening our national security," said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on July 13.

Show More

Editors' Picks